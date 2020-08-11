The Last of Us Part 2 adds Permanent Death, Cheats

We tell you all about The Last of Us Part 2 patch 1.05 which contains a realistic difficulty mode, permadeath, various cheats, filters and more.

Naughty Dog has given us early access to the new patch (1.05) of The Last of Us Part 2 that will be available from this next Thursday, August 13, exclusively for PS4. This is an update that adds a new layer of depth to the title, since it incorporates a realistic difficulty mode and a permanent death mode that will make things very difficult, in addition to the option to activate various tricks such as infinite ammunition or kill with one shot to offset this scale of difficulty and reach out to all types of players. Next and after having tried this patch, we will tell you all about it so that you understand why it is worth taking a new tour of the post-apocalyptic world in which Ellie’s adventure takes place, despite the fact that some of these filters and tricks do not match very well with the spirit and tone that The Last of Us Part 2 conveys.

Realistic Difficulty Mode and Permadeath in The Last of Us Part 2 Patch 1.05

After downloading the patch, which is just over 500MB in size, we can start enjoying all the news it brings. The vast majority are focused on adding a new layer of difficulty and options to the title, in addition to correcting several errors and other common functions that updates to these characteristics usually have. To begin with, the realistic difficulty mode and the permanent death mode can only be activated if we start a new game, given their unique characteristics, so we will not be able to modify the challenge level once we start the adventure.

The realistic mode offers us a more demanding and realistic game experience, something that affects the playability by changing various settings of the Listening Mode, the HUD and other elements to eliminate all the special abilities that could give us a significant advantage over the enemies. Thus, we are even more exposed to the weapons and attacks of our adversaries, so we will have to put all the meat on the grill in each battle to avoid dying as we would if we were in a real post-apocalyptic situation.

As for the permanent death mode, as its name suggests, it will make that once we die we have to repeat the entire process that we have gone through so far. Therefore, we cannot save game at will, but it will be done automatically to avoid cheating. Of course, we can select from where we want to repeat the game in case of death. If we choose “Entire game” when we die, the saved game will be completely restarted, while if we select “By Act” or “By Chapter”, we will only have to repeat that particular section. Another detail that they specify before starting the game in this mode is that if we exit the game or the application when we find ourselves in a dangerous situation, it will be considered that we have died, so what Permadeath as a whole does not mean. It is recommended for our first game to TLoU 2.



