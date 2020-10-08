The Last of Us Part 2: 60% reached end of game

A higher-than-normal percentage has completed the Naughty Dog video game for PlayStation 4. Statistics and completion rate for more titles.

Six out of ten players in The Last of Us Part 2 have completed the game. The completion rate for Naughty Dog’s latest work is 60%, according to the PSNProfiles database, which collects Trophy data through tracking the PlayStation Network public portal.

Despite being a long video game and having aroused all kinds of opinions, there are very few titles that reach 30% completion as a general rule. In fact, in that same portal we see that The Last of Us Remastered for PS4 has a 40.4% completion rate; similar to DOOM Eternal with 39% and Ghost of Tsushima, with 45.8%. In other words: not half of them have seen the final credits.

If we look at Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4, which is curiously one of the games with the highest percentage of obtaining that desired by some Platinum Trophy, in this case the act of completion of the main story is around 50%, so that the new Naughty Dog title enjoys rather rare figures in this regard.

Trophies will change due to the arrival of PS5

These and many more are the statistical figures that the PlayStation 4 Trophies show, since some of them recurrently correspond to reaching the end of the main game. In PS5 things are going to change, as Sony was in charge of explaining this Wednesday, with a different numbering and punctuation system that you can consult in detail here. The changes will be applied now, also for PS4, so that when the console is launched this November everything is ready.

The Last of Us Part 2 is available exclusively for PlayStation 4. A series produced by HBO and Sony will soon be broadcast, featuring the creator of Chernobyl, Craig Mazin, along with people from Naughty Dog such as the creative director of the title, Neil Druckmann . You can read our review of The Last of Us Part 2 here, where we rated it 9.3 out of 10.



