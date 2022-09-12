The Last of Us, Part 1, confirms details about Joel’s Health

The Last of Us Part 1 revealed interesting details about Joel’s physical and mental health that were not revealed in the original game or its sequel. Naughty Dog released The Last of Us Part 1 earlier this month, updating the critically acclaimed game, adding significantly improved graphics, new PS5-centric features, and more. Otherwise, Naughty Dog left The Last of Us basically the same as in the original release, but here and there there were small changes that fans noticed.

For the most part, The Last of Us Part 1 is a faithful remake of the original game. There are no major changes in the plot, and although the gameplay has certainly been updated, it should still be familiar to those who played the original. Most of the changes in the game were made to the scenery: Naughty Dog added things like a small building similar to Dunder Mifflin from The Office, and high-resolution textures for documents.

The latter is how fans of “The Last of Us” now know that Joel is canonically 51 years old during the events of the original game. This can also be attributed to the fact that fans can see the specific medications that Joel is taking. During the prologue of The Last of Us Part 1, players can examine the medicine lying on Joel’s bedside table. It turned out that Joel is actively taking medications for anxiety, stomach ulcers and high blood pressure.

Joel has an anxiety disorder, ulcers and high blood pressure in the remake of TheLastOfUs2.

It is likely that Joel’s health problems are related to stress. When The Last of Us begins, Joel is on the phone with his brother Tommy, clearly upset about money and events at work. Of course, the apocalypse happens soon after, and Joel has to deal with even more serious problems.

Later in the game, Joel is portrayed as generally mean and hostile. It is likely that his health problems got out of control because he could not take proper medications, which was compounded by the additional stress associated with surviving the apocalypse, losing family members and many others. Joel softens up a bit when he’s friends with Ellie, and by the time “The Last of Us, Part 2” unfolds, he seems to be a happier and healthier person than during the events of “The Last of Us, Part 1”.

It will be interesting to see if these revelations about Joel’s health will be reflected in the HBO series “The Last of the USA,” which is scheduled to premiere next year. It’s possible that part of the reason Naughty Dog added these details to The Last of Us Part 1 was that they would be featured in the series, but at the moment these are just assumptions.

The Last of Us Part 1 is now available for PS5, a PC version is also in development.