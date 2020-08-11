The Last of Us II gets Grounded and Permadeath modes

And finally The Last of Us II is getting two long-awaited updates for hardcore players: Grounded and Permadeath modes arrive on August 13, in a free update.

As in the original game, Grounded mode tries to make the intense violence of the game even more realistic. Enemies are smarter, more aggressive and more lethal. There is no life gauge and taking only a few bullets is enough to end your run. On the other hand, enemies are also more vulnerable to well-placed shots. You also can’t see how much ammunition your weapons are holding, unless you’re in the process of reloading or switching weapons. Finally, resources are even more scarce, so you need to be even more conservative in how you approach battles and use stealth as much as possible.

That is, it is a totally new experience within the game for those who have already zeroed it in the last two months!

Permadeath mode, as the name suggests, can ruin your entire game even if you die only once. No continuing from the last checkpoint! And it can even be combined with Grounded mode, for those who want an experience at least insane.

Given the challenge of these modes, Naughty Dog is adding two new trophies to the game: one to beat it with any permanent death mode enabled and the other to beat it on Grounded difficulty. These new achievements, however, are not taken into account for the player who wants to obtain the platinum (whew!).

These game modes were expected since the game’s arrival on the market. The developer, however, postponed them for now. Which in a way helps to give new air to the game and keep its repercussion high.

For those, on the contrary, who want an easier game, new gameplay modifiers have also arrived, including a slow-motion mode in combat and the possibility of unlimited constructions.

Remember, the exclusive games show that Sony has been making sure the PlayStation hits well in recent times. The last fiscal quarter of the Japanese gaming segment, in fact, reached record numbers.



