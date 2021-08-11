The Last of Us: HBO Series Will Feature The Game’s Iconic Setting

The Last of Us, a series based on the famous game, which will be released by HBO, is slowly starting to show how much it promises to relive iconic moments. Released footage from the recording set shows the recreation of the famous Boston Quarantine Zone setting that, in the game’s storyline, is the key point where Joe meets Ellie for the first time.

The similarity between the in-game setting and what was created for the recording is impressive. Highlight for the building with a green awning that resembles an abandoned pizzeria, and the brick colors of the surrounding buildings. In addition, of course, to the abandoned aspect that simulates the degradation of years of contamination.

The images also point to a plot very similar to what goes on in the game, especially with regard to the involvement of the characters Joel and Ellie. The storyline released by HBO says the first season will focus on the protagonist fleeing Austin, Texas, along with his brother Tommy and daughter Sarah.

The series has the script of the original game

So that The Last of Us is no longer an adaptation of a game that didn’t work out, HBO brought Neil Druckmann, the game’s scriptwriter, so that his series is as faithful as possible. He will join Craig Mazin of Chernobyl to write the work, which will be directed by Kantemir Balagov.

The cast will feature Pedro Pascal (Narcos and The Mandalorian) as Joe, and Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones) as Ellie. The show doesn’t have a release date yet.

And you, looking forward to the arrival of the series based on the famous game? Tell us here in the comments!