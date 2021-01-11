The Last of Us gets special tribute in pixel art

The Last of Us was released a few years ago, but its fans are still working on tributes of all kinds for the title. An example of this is the one shown in this news, which is courtesy of the user who serves for Woostar on Twitter.

As you can see below, he recreated parts of the adventure lived by Joel and Ellie entirely in pixel art, giving a slightly different aspect to the atmosphere that is seen throughout the adventure of the duo. Check out:

Even with a more “colorful” style, it is still possible to see the danger always close by in the work done by the artist. If you liked it, leave your opinion in the space below for comments.