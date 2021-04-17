The Last of Us: Gabriel Luna will play Tommy on the HBO series

The Last of Us: Actor Gabriel Luna has been officially confirmed as Tommy Miller on HBO’s The Last Of Us. Known for his role in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., the actor will play protagonist’s brother Joel in the series based on video games.

In addition to Gabriel Luna, the cast of the series has already had other names confirmed. This is the case of Pedro Pascal, who will play the protagonist Joel. Actress Bella Ramsey will be Ellie.

Luna’s character is an idealistic ex-soldier, first introduced in the original game and with an important role also in The Last Of Us: Part 2.

In the HBO series, 20 years have passed since the total destruction of modern civilization. Joel is a survivor hired to remove Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, from an oppressive quarantine zone. Everything was just a small job, until her journey becomes a brutal crossing through the United States and the two need to support each other in order to survive.

Filming for the series is scheduled to begin in July 2021. Therefore, there is still no release date confirmed by the production.

Confirmed as Tommy in The Last of Us, actor Gabriel Luna played Robbie Reyes, the Ghost Rider, in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. In addition, he was also the antagonist Ver-9 in the 2019 Terminator: Dark Fate movie.

