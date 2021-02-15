The Last of Us: fan creates great artwork as Joel

Last week HBO finally confirmed who Joel will be in the series of The Last of Us, and the honor went to none other than actor Pedro Pascal, better known as Baby Yoda’s “big daddy” in The Mandalorian.

Since then, there is no shortage of fans creating art or even inserting the actor in game scenes. Our highlight of the day is with Croatian artist Andrea White, who posted on his Instagram an art imagining Pedro Pascal dressed in character.

The series doesn’t have a release date yet, but it shouldn’t be long before we see what the real Joel in the series will look like. How are your expectations for the show? Did you like Pedro’s choice? Comment below!