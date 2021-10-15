The Last of Us: Ellie Actress Says The Set Is ‘like getting into the game’

The Last of Us: Whenever we get the news that a game will be adapted in the world of movies and series, there’s a concern about how faithful this approach will be to the game’s content. And apparently, The Last of Us fans can breathe a sigh of relief, with footage from the set and an interview with Bella Ramsey, who will play Ellie, showing that the production seems to be heading in the right direction!

“There are some fans of the game on the team and they said a lot of things are very similar to the game, a lot of the sets feel like they’re getting into the game, so that’s good I think,” explained Ramsey. In addition, the actress said the role is “definitely the greatest thing” she has ever done in her career, and also said it is “a great privilege and an honor” to be able to play the protagonist.

The Last of Us series doesn’t have a release date yet, but stay tuned on Voxel to find out more!