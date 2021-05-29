The Last of Us: Actress Who Lived Marlene Joins The Cast of The Series

The Last of Us series in development by HBO has confirmed yet another cast name. It’s about Merle Dandridge, an actress slated to play the character Marlene.

Dandrige is the first name in the series to repeat the role in games: she was responsible for dubbing and motion capture in both The Last of Us, 2013 and The Last of Us Part 2, 2020. he appeared in series like Greenleaf and Sons of Anarchy, as well as in games like Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Half-Life 2.

Marlene is the leader of Vagalumes, a revolutionary organization important to the plot, and which appears as a kind of military resistance against the government that maintains the quarantine zones.

“Queen Firefly returns. I can’t express how much this means to me. I first met Marlene almost ten years ago. I had the privilege of playing her in two games, in recording, in script readings… I’m deeply honored to bring that excitement with her to HBO. Neil Druckmann brought the character into existence and trusted her to me for these years. Thank you, Neil, Naughty Dog and the extraordinary cast. I’m honored. Come on!” wrote the actress in your Instagram profile.

The series has already cast the protagonists Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Joel (Pedro Pascal), as well as Tommy (Gabriel Luna). The production still doesn’t have a defined release date.