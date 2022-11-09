The Last of Us Actor Makes a Bold Statement About The HBO Show, Which Should Raise a Buzz Not Only For Gamers And Horror Fans

Viewers are approaching two months before the premiere of The Last of Us from HBO. The long-awaited video game adaptation is causing a lot of buzz among fans of the franchise, especially after the first trailer (which teased Clickers). Of course, the series should appeal not only to fans of the franchise if it wants to become a hit of a premium cable channel. On this note, one of the stars of the show made a bold statement that should excite not only gamers and horror fans.

“The Last of Us” features a stacked cast, including Murray Bartlett, who most likely knows him from his roles in shows such as “The View” and “White Lotus,” for which he won the 2022 Emmy Award. Judging by his resume, Bartlett was definitely around and made some quality films for the small screen. The veteran actor recently spoke to Collider about his work on TLoU and reflected on reading scripts for the show. And during the conversation, he called one particular episode “one of the best hours of television” he had ever seen:

The scripts I’ve had to work with, one particular script, is one of the best hours of television I’ve ever read. It’s beautiful. It’s beautifully written. She has these zombie critters in her, but she’s gentle and human. I think it’s going to be really special. I haven’t seen any of this yet, but I’m very proud of the work we’ve done, and I think it could be very, very wonderful. It will be really wonderful.

This is a serious compliment, considering that over the years viewers have witnessed incredibly convincing TV shows. Only in the last decade have such prestigious series as “Mad Men”, “The Handmaid’s Tale”, “Better Call Saul” and “Legacy” been presented. The actor’s statement should really intrigue casual viewers who may still be deciding whether they want to watch a post-apocalyptic drama series.

The notion that “The Last of Us” provides some of the best TV shows we’ve ever seen is not so far-fetched. After all, it comes from Craig Mazin, who created the Emmy-winning mini-series Chernobyl. He was joined by co-showrunner Neil Drakmann, who co-wrote and directed the two video games on which the show is based. It’s also worth noting that the show has a lot of resources at its disposal, as it is reportedly one of the most expensive HBO shows since Game of Thrones. In the same interview, Murray Bartlett spoke about the time and care invested in the production:

As far as I know, in my research, because I have deeply immersed myself in what the game is, it is incredibly cinematic. The characters are really fantastic. It’s an amazing, complex story with very deep themes. This is an amazing creation. They really adapted all these elements perfectly in this show. This is an incredible team. Part of the team created Chernobyl, another amazing TV series. There’s an amazing cast there. They put a lot of love and resources into it. I think it will be a fantastic show.

Murray Bartlett will play Frank, Bill’s partner Nick Offerman. The first in the original game had only a cameo without dialogue, so it looks like their roles in the series will be expanded. Neil Drakmann noted the changes in the plot, but Craig Mazin also said that it would not “cancel” anything in the game. Let’s hope their efforts justify Bartlett’s energetic statement.

The Last of Us is scheduled to premiere on January 15, and episodes will most likely also be available for streaming on an HBO Max subscription.