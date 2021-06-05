The Last of Us 2 Wins a Retro Comic Book

The Last of Us 2 is about to celebrate its one-year anniversary since it hit stores, and to celebrate the occasion a former Rockstar Games illustrator decided to do something a little different: create retro-style comics for the second episode of this franchise .

The work in question is signed by Mark Scicluna and transports the game to a few decades ago, with a drawing style and even illustrations that resemble classic stories starring heroes like Batman, Flash and Superman.

It’s worth mentioning that even the recent Resident Evil: Village got a cover with the artist’s features, showing the iconic moment when Lady Dimitrescu and her daughters face Ethan in the adventure

So, did you like the tributes made by the artist? Leave your message in the space below for comments.