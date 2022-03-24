The Last Of Us 2 Video Highlights Details You May Not Have Seen!

The Last of Us 2 is that kind of game so rich in details that you can beat it several times and not notice everything. That’s why, going two years into the game’s release, we still see new videos popping up highlighting some “touches” of the game that may have missed many players. And that’s exactly what this video from the Speclizer channel on YouTube does:

The compilation highlights “13 extremely cool details” of The Last of Us 2. They are very varied scenes, ranging from technical works, such as the quality of the texture of the skins, to small “jokes” – such as the fact that it is impossible to shoot on the consoles of the PS3 that we find throughout the game.

The full list of details highlighted by Speclizer (with their time in the video) is as follows:

Lev’s plush shark can be found by Ellie (00:14)

Ellie cleans her guns (01:02)

Abby’s face reacts to punches (01:49)

The amount of detail placed on the skin (02:19)

Can’t shoot PS3 consoles (02:56)

Alice’s ears react to the wind (03:30)

Reference to Finding Nemo (03:56)

Can interact with a toilet (04:19)

You can see Ellie’s diary in her backpack (04:57)

Glass can get stuck in enemy faces (05:22)

You can see the tape Joel will give Ellie in the flashback (05:56)

Joel’s watch “sort of” works (06:59)

Arm tone moves (07:21)