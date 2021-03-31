The Last of Us 2: This Clicker cosplay will make you shiver!

The Last of Us Part 2 is one of the most awarded games of all time and one of Sony’s top exclusive franchises. Since the launch of the first game on PlayStation 3, a very passionate community continues to honor this great work by Naughty Dog, which usually highlights the best work of its fans.

This is the case of cosplayer Allie, whose photos dressed as Clicker ended up on the developer’s official Instagram, as you can see above. “We almost forgot to hide when we stopped to admire Donttouchmymilk’s Clicker cosplay,” said the post. “Great job!”

Donttouchmymilk is the name of Allie’s Instagram account, where you can find even more pictures of her Clicker themed shoot and many other cosplays.

To create this fantasy, Allie had to work on four masks with different layers at the same time, in addition to spending hundreds of hours working on textures and lighting effects!

What did you think of her work? Tell us in the comments below!