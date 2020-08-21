The Last of Us 2, Skyrim and more

Soundtracks are an important part of games. The compositions, in addition to adding other information to the story, are also responsible for creating a certain intimacy between the game and its players. In The Last of Us 2, for example, the songs were part of the title’s narrative. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 has the Brazilian band Charlie Brown Jr and his song “Confisco” on the soundtrack. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is also featured with its inspiring compositions, such as the theme song “Dragonborn”. Check out, in the list below, five game soundtracks available on Spotify.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

Recently, publisher Activision and developer Vicarious Visions unveiled the songs coming to Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, which is scheduled for release on September 4th. In all, 37 songs will be added to the soundtrack of the skate game. Among the news is the song “Confisco” by the Brazilian rock band Charlie Brown Jr. However, the game’s playlist, which has 46 songs and more than two hours of playback, is now available on Spotify.

The Last of Us 2 Part II

The Last of Us Part II, a title that continues the story of the characters Ellie and Joel, also had its soundtrack available on the music streaming service. The game, which broke sales records on PlayStation 4 (PS4), has the compositions signed by Gustavo Santaolalla, also responsible for the music of the first game, and Mac Quayle. The album features 28 songs and over an hour of playback.

Outer Wilds

Outer Wilds is an award winning game: according to its synopsis on Steam, the title was established as Game of the Year 2019 by Giant Bomb, Polygon, Eurogamer and The Guardian. In the game, players control the recruit from Outer Wilds Ventures, which is a kind of space program. In addition to the mysterious infinite time loop, players are also faced with a deep soundtrack. The album, with compositions signed by Andrew Prahlow, is available on Spotify. Altogether, there are 28 songs and just over an hour of playback.

Ori

Both Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps have their soundtracks available on the streaming service. The games, which will be re-released for Xbox Series X with improvements in sound and graphics, have their albums signed by British composer Gareth Coker. The first title features 32 songs and an hour and a half of playback, while the second contains 60 songs and over three hours of playback.



