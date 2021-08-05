The Last of Us 2: See How the Shamblers Were on The Game’s Alpha

The Last of Us 2: Among the many unique enemies introduced in The Last of Us Part 2 are the Shamblers, creatures that appear in groups and can cause some problems as you advance in the journey. And a video that appeared on the net this month shows that, initially, the look of these enemies would be quite different.

The recording you can see in this news is courtesy of the TechNClub channel on YouTube, and in it we can see that at the beginning the Naughty Dog team intended to give a slightly different dynamic to the opponent, causing him to inflate his back and cause an explosion if Ellie came too close.

Check out the video below:

So, do you think this mechanic could have worked well in The Last of Us Part 2 for the Shamblers? Leave your message in the space below for comments.