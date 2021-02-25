The Last of Us 2: Player kills Stalkers with his fist

The Last of Us Part 2 has been available for some time and, as many have already ended the campaign, they are looking for new challenges. In this sense, for example, we can mention the case of the player Gwelio Ren, who decided to face a group of Stalkers using only his fists.

In the segment used for the challenge, we have the opportunity to see the player in a section where Abby is walking with a small torch to illuminate an infested place of Stalkers, using only the character’s hands as a weapon and without taking any damage.

Check out this challenge (and the result of it) below:

Did you like it? Leave your opinion in the space below for comments, and take the opportunity to say if you’ve tried anything like that in The Last of Us Part 2.