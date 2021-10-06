The Last of Us 2: Mods Exchange All Enemies For Seth And Abby

The Last of Us 2: Released in June of last year, The Last of Us Part II is the continuation of the story of Ellie and her mentor Joel in a post-apocalyptic world. The PlayStation exclusive introduced Abby, a new playable character, who rose to prominence in a hilarious mod.

In “Abby’s Invasion”, a game modification created by youtuber Speclizer, all enemies – human and infected – get the look of the blonde. If one already made Ellie tense, imagine a horde of Abbies running after the girl…

Another interesting mod follows a similar process, but replaces opponents with Seth. Homophobic, the man is the protagonist of a scene of discrimination against Ellie and Dina. In the “Joel and Ellie Revenge on Seth” mod, enemies get the full grey-haired look, giving the protagonists the opportunity to take out their anger by diluting it in several doses.

Speclizer also created several other mods for the game, as you can see in the video above, generating unexpectedly funny situations like Joel spasming after a snowball battle and Ellie rolling her eyes in the wake of the birthday present.

On his YouTube channel, Speclizer has a series in which he uses a free camera to explore games in a different way, looking to find content unused and forgotten by developers or information about things outside the field accessible by players, for example.

In addition to being one of the most popular PlayStation franchises, The Last of Us will become a TV series on HBO.