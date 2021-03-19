The Last of Us 2 invites Joel to take shots next to Dina

A mod from The Last of Us 2 places Joel as a playable character in a section of the game where he could not be used. The modders replaced Ellie and put the “crazy man” from the first title to fight the Wolves alongside Dina.

The feat was accomplished by smasher248 and shared on YouTube. You can watch the video in full below.

Unfortunately, the mod only replaces the character’s body, the animations and even the voice remain Ellie’s.

Joel was killed by Abby in a controversial context that left fans of the game dissatisfied with the script. Despite this, the title maintained and won admirers, being considered a great success by Naughty Dog and Sony. The game was the PS4 exclusive to sell faster, 4 million copies were sold at launch.

The Last of Us 2 was released on June 19, 2020, chronicles Ellie’s journey of revenge and is only available on PlayStation 4.