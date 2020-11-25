The Last of Us 2: GJA triumphs in 2020!…

According to our colleagues from Marseille News, the game The Last of Us 2 would have won everything at the GJA 2020. Find out in which categories

The awards for the games of the year are beginning to be awarded. Among the contenders, The Last of Us 2 emerged as a favorite. This has been confirmed by the fact that Naughty Dog’s game grabbed badly at the 2020 Golden Joystick Awards (GJA).

But before we talk about the price in question, let’s go back to some good news. A news to be taken with a grain of salt despite everything. All gamers already know that some PS4 games were entitled to a PS5 “update”.

In other words, if a game has a special “buffer”, it can also be played on PS5. And get a graphics boost. However, much to fans’ surprise, The Last of Us 2 does not fall into this category.

At least until today. Indeed, a Best Buy customer noticed that the new games in which we play Ellie finally had the “stamp” in question. But since neither Sony nor the merchant site has confirmed the information, we are not sure.

That’s why fans are still going to have to wait before they can play their favorite game on the next-gen console.

AT THE GJA 2020, THE LAST OF US 2 IS REWARDED

If the PS5 port is not yet confirmed, there is still some safe info regarding the game of Naughty Dog. As we let you know, the GJA 2020 was held a few days ago. The ceremony for the best games of the year.

Unsurprisingly, The Last of US 2 won many prizes. So the one for the best franchise of the year. A great victory for developers who have spent hours and years working on it.

As for the rest of the rewards, we invite you to visit our colleagues at Marseille News. The media, relaying all the prizes and games awarded for this “beautiful” year 2020.

After having won everything during this event, we are therefore waiting for The Last of Us 2 to win another victory: that of being able to be played on PS5!



