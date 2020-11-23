The Last of Us 2 could be released on PS5

A product listing added on the official website of the retailer Best Buy may indicate that Naughty Dog has been working on a new generation upgrade from The Last of Us 2.

According to the description provided by Best Buy, the purchase of the Standard version of PS4 will entitle you to a free upgrade to PlayStation 5. However, the store does not give further details about the possible improvements, without confirming whether the game is being reworked to receive new ones. graphics and performance settings.

On PS5, TLoU2 can be played by all users via backwards compatibility, taking advantage of faster loading and tactile responses in DualSense. As for the enhanced edition, Naughty Dog did not comment on the real possibility of it occurring, so any information shared by third parties should be treated as rumors only.

Would you like to see The Last of Us 2 running with Ray Tracing, 4K, 60 fps and other new generation features? Leave your answer in the comments.



