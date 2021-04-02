The Last of Us 2: brings details hidden behind the cameras

Youtuber Speclizer shared on their social networks a new video for The Last of Us 2, revealing some incredible details captured by the in-game camera that certainly must have gone unnoticed by many players.

In the images, it is possible to observe how some of the mechanics and features of the game have undergone special treatment by the hands of Naughty Dog. Ellie, for example, has fingerprints, an action and learning system where she presses the trigger even with the gun without bullets, and really keeps in her purse all the items that are collected during her arduous journey.

In addition, the setting and interaction with other characters are lively and extremely functional, with NPCs reacting to shots and detecting their presence even without active participation in the scenes, species of fish swimming normally under wells covered with mud, and many others details that are worth observing.

Spoiler alert below:

Among the highlights, the remarkable – and violent – moment of Joel’s death, when he is brutally murdered by Abby, stands out. In the original scene, it is not possible to identify what really happens the instant the character takes the blow to the head, but the camera controlled by Speclizer revealed the brutality behind the event, which you can see in the video below.

What did you think of Naught Dog’s backstage work on The Last of Us 2? Did you notice any of these details? Leave your opinion in the comments.