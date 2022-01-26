The Last Kingdom: These are the biggest critics and disappointments of the fans

As we may well know, Netflix’s The Last Kingdom is based on The Saxon Stories books by Bernard Cornwell. When it comes to certain stories, this adaptation has shown its distance in certain episodes, however, these changes have left certain viewers disappointed due to the way in which certain characters have died on screen.

Specifically, the fifth installment is based on the Warriors of the Storm and The Flame Bearer books. Thanks to the author’s passion for history and the Anglo-Saxon era, these historical figures have been brought back to life. While the TV series stays true to the books for the most part, some creative license was used to heighten the drama.

Many of the main characters have been killed throughout these seasons, despite the fact that in the scripts their fate was completely different. One of the biggest differences was the way Father Beocca (Ian Hart) died, in the books he would have died of old age between sagas eight and nine, while on Netflix, he was killed after jumping into the line of fire of the arrow of Uhtred’s (Alexander Dreymon) cousin Wihtgar (Ossian Perret).

This death was a sacrifice, in order to save Uhtred’s son, young Uhtred (Finn Elliot), after this act, the brave man was heartbroken because he had no choice but to leave his best friend behind in Bebbanburg. But obviously, this was not the only error that has been seen throughout The Last Kingdom.

Another fan-favorite character who suffered a different fate than in the books is Ragnar (Tobias Santelmann). In the books, Ragnar dies peacefully of natural causes, but in the Netflix series, Ragnar is killed by Aethelwold (Harry McEntire) because Aethelwold believed Ragnar was planning to kill him.

Although, it has previously been explained that this arc had to happen so that Brida (Emily Cox) would fulfill her revenge arc by discovering how her soulmate was cruelly killed.

Faced with these drastic changes, of course, the fans did not hesitate to discuss their own opinions, this is how they detailed it:

“I read all 13 books, but I have to say that in some cases I prefer the series”… “Even if the series doesn’t follow the books 100 percent, I like the changes it made”…”I preferred the book versions because so much Ragnar like Beocca, Thyra too, they lived long and happy lives and died peacefully instead of violently.”