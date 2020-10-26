The Last Kingdom: the true story of the inspired characters

Although The Last Kingdom was frequently compared to Game of Thrones and Vikings, there is a big difference that distinguishes these shows, The Last Kingdom is a historical drama of medieval Britain, based on the novels The Saxon Stories by Bernard Cornwell.

The Last Kingdom features some of the most famous and influential figures from England’s early years, incorporating them into the fictional story of its main character, Uhtred of Bebbanburg. Uhtred of Bebbanburg is not based directly on a real person. The brave but noble warrior, born Saxon but raised by Danes, is a work of fiction from The Last Kingdom and its novels.

King Alfred

Alfred the Great was in fact the King of Wessex from 871 to 899. As described by The Last Kingdom, he was a well-liked ruler with a reputation among his people for being sensible and merciful. Under his reign, there were advances towards a fairer legal system and a better quality of life for ordinary people. Some of the military victories shown in the Netflix series occurred in real life, most notably the conversion of the Viking warrior Earl Guthrum to Christianity at the end of the first season in The Last Kingdom.

Aelswith

Aelswith married Alfred in 868 and remained by her side until her death 31 years later. As stated in The Last Kingdom, she is originally from Mercia and her marriage to the King of Wessex is expected to be part of an alliance between the two lands. She was never granted the title of queen, so when Alfred died she founded a nunnery in Winchester that became known as St Mary’s Abbey.

King edward

Alfred’s son saw a challenge from Aethelwold to secure his reign over the Anglo-Saxons, reigning from 899 to 924. Not many sources survive from his time on the throne and it was not studied by historians for a long time. However, recent evaluations have made him an important figure in driving the Vikings out of southern England. In the fourth season of The Last Kingdom, he describes Danish-controlled Northumbria as “the last kingdom”, which was very true in the last years of his reign.

Lady Aethelflaed of Mercia

Aethelflaed occupies a unique position in Anglo-Saxon history as one of the only women to wield significant political power. She became the Lady of the Mercians after the death of her husband, an authoritarian position that King Edward recognized, perhaps in exchange for ownership of London and Oxford. Historians consider that she was a strong and successful military leader, who was instrumental in the capture of lands controlled by Dane.



