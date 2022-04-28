The Last Kingdom: Skade’s last appearance and the sudden departure of her actress

The end of The Last Kingdom series continues to be one of the most talked about topics for viewers on the Netflix platform, after its last episode was broadcast in early March. However, fans have been talking about the performance and what happened to actress Thea Sofie Loch Naess, who played Skade during the show’s third installment.

Skade belongs to the version of Bernard Cornwell’s novels, The Saxon Stories, which is why the Netflix show also decided to add her to the plot for a few episodes. In the show she was the mate of Harald Bloodhair (Ola Rapace) who lured Uhtred (Alexander Dreymon) to be his mistress. Although this happens after she was abandoned by Harald.

However, the character’s death in The Last Kingdom is totally different, because in the series it was Uhtred who ended up killing Skade by drowning her in the river, since she had cursed him. Whereas in Cornwell’s novels it was her old partner Harald, who stabbed her to death.

Skade’s involvement in the series was always going to be short-lived, as she was killed off in the original books. She was only a secondary character in the series, however, she has been one of the most talked about among fans of the show, who were surprised to see the way Uhtred ends her, due to the great path of destruction that he made of she.

In fact, the same actress sometimes comments on her Instagram social network how incredible it was to play Skade for eight episodes in the third season of The Last Kingdom, in which she assures that although it has been a while since her performance keep remembering it.

“Skade once upon a time forever ago”, along with a character photo of her.

On the other hand, her character received backlash from fans as she was a far cry from how she was perceived in her books. But, her actress showed all her skills to be able to adapt as best as possible to the original version that Cornewell narrates.

Interestingly, viewers have also been talking about the big open ending The Last Kingdom had with its fifth and final season, all in order to continue Uhtred’s story with a movie called The Seven King Must Die, which is rumored to be released later this year. of 2022 or early 2023.