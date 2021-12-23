The Last Kingdom Season 5: When the final installment of the Netflix drama premieres

The Last Kingdom is the historical drama of the Netflix streaming platform, which is based on the literary saga written by Bernard Cornwell, The Saxon Stories, which follows the life of Uhtred de Bebbanburg, the character masterfully played by Alexander Dreymon from the first season.

The series that premiered in 2016 on the British broadcast network BBC, is on hiatus. The production of the fifth and final season began at the end of 2020 and ended last June. Since then, the drama has done nothing more than release photos of fan-favorite characters in scenes from the latest installment, without offering meaty details to give an idea of ​​where things are headed.

Fans of The Last Kingdom remain anxious, as Netflix has also not released the official synopsis or promotional trailer for the final season of the historical drama. The most important question that everyone is asking has not been answered either and this has to do with the release date of the final episodes of the hit show.

In this sense, due to the absence of official information about season 5 of The Last Kingdom, fans and some media have done nothing but speculate regarding the release date. According to the site Geektown.co.uk, it hints that this should debut during winter (in England) 2021/2022. However, the year is ending and there is still no news.

The truth is that fans have not seen new episodes since season 4 appeared in the spring of last year. Everything indicates that the fifth season of The Last Kingdom will premiere at most in April of next year, taking into account that the filming on the set culminated in mid-2020, and therefore, the editing of the last episodes generally usually takes some time. in completing the job.

According to the British medium Express, fans should be receiving new information next January, while it is being announced that The Last Kingdom will develop a film production called “Seven Kings Must Die”, as stated by Alexander Dreymon during the MCM Comic in London, saying who expects filming to begin in 2022.

“It was a privilege to tell Uhtred’s story for five seasons. I am very grateful to our fans. They have been immensely loyal to The Last Kingdom and, thanks to their support, the team is rallying for another round. “