The Last Kingdom Season 5: The theory that ensures the death of the children of Uhtred

The Netflix platform is preparing for the premiere of the fifth and final season of its series The Last Kingdom, which keeps all subscribers anxious. However, fans have been talking about various theories of what could happen by the end of the drama, especially with Uhtred (played by Alexander Dreymon) and his children. Spoiler alert!

Netflix’s recent trailer for The Last Kingdom season 5 shows how Uhtred’s former friends have become his enemies, once again facing off against Brida (Emily Cox). What has alarmed fans of the show for the sad future that his children will have in the final moments of the drama.

In the trailer, a Vengeful Brida is heard, demanding that Uhtred be brought before her, to finish him and all of her followers, as well as her entire generation. So, to lure him to her, she turns to her closest family, including her son Young Uhtred (Finn Elliot).

However, according to fans keeping tabs on every single detail of the show and its storylines, it has been revealed that in the original books by Bernard Cornwell, Brida castrates young Young, who is a devout Christian. So it seems that the series seeks to adapt the same story on the screen. But, other fans claim in another theory that perhaps in greater danger is Stiorra (Ruby Hartley), the daughter of Uhtred.

By season five she will be married to Sigtryggr (Eysteinn Sigurðarson) and ruling York together. However, in previous seasons Brida and Sigtryggr had led the siege of Winchester together and she was furious when Sigtryggr resigned, meaning that Brida could hunt her down to get revenge against her and her father Uhtred.

With these options in mind, there is a chance that Uhtred will lose at least one member of his family. In fact, the actor who plays Aldhelm, James Northcote, assured that there will be many deaths in the fifth season of The Last Kingdom, so it is likely that some of them will be the children of Uhtred.

“In season five, chaos is coming. There will be a lot of deaths in season five.”

“And that’s really exciting because with death comes drama.”

It only remains to wait for the premiere of season 5 of The Last Kingdom next Wednesday, March 9 on the Netflix platform, in addition to the film that they prepare for the program by the end of 2022.