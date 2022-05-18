The Last Kingdom Season 5: The scene a show member refused to do

After two years of waiting due to problems in the production of the episodes, the Netflix platform revealed the fifth and final season of The Last Kingdom in April 2022. Although its ending left many of the viewers wanting more. One of the cast members revealed that he was initially opposed to doing a scene as his character for the drama’s conclusion.

Towards the end of The Last Kingdom’s final season, Uhtred (played by Alexander Dreymon) finally learns of Aethelhelm’s (Adrian Schiller) location and launches an attack to rescue Aelfwynn (Phia Saban). But when King Edward (Timothy Innes) finds out, he proposes to sacrifice Aelfywnn to Constantin (Rod Hallett) and split Northumbria in two. Something that surprised all the spectators.

However, the actor in charge of playing Edward, Timothy Innes, revealed that he did not want to act out a key scene at the end of the eighth episode of the fifth season of The Last Kingdom. Because he cast his character as a villain in the Marvel movies, but that resulted in all of his allies turning against him.

“The end of episode eight when I’m, like, going up against Uhtred and the Avengers… It was very, very horrible to play,”

The shocking scene sees Uhtred shouting at Edward for cowardice as he watches as the rest of his allies seem to agree and turn against him. In fact, things become more dramatic when his own son, Aethelstan (Harry Gilby), accuses him of betraying his Christian faith by his decision. While Alhelm (James Northcote) refuses to sacrifice Aelfwynn

“I read that scene and the first time I read it I thought, ‘I don’t want to do this. I can’t, I’m not okay with this,’” Timothy told The Screen Chronicles podcast.

As the fate of the kingdoms hangs in the balance, Timothy Innes was stunned by the complete reversal of his character’s values ​​in the last crucial minutes. That even King Edward decides to lock the council inside and threatens to kill anyone who tries to leave the place. Reason for which the actor revealed that the personality change of his character left him disturbed and he did not want to do the scene.

Despite everything Timothy Innes thought about his character’s scene, he thanked the episode’s writer for introducing such a dramatic twist for the final chapter of The Last Kingdom. Overcoming mixed feelings for what was about to happen with the role of him that he has been playing since the early seasons of the drama.

Now, fans are eager to see the movie that the Netflix platform is preparing for The Last Kingdom, which will be titled Seven King MustDie. This film will serve to close the epic story of Uhtred and his effort to liberate Bebbanburg.