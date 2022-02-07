The Last Kingdom Season 5: The biggest hurdle to overcome before its premiere

Fans of The Last Kingdom were disappointed when the news circulated that its long-awaited fifth season will be its last, a feeling that has been partially offset by knowing that its true ending will be seen in a movie responsible for tying up the loose ends that it will leave. the series and which is expected to be epic taking into account the impeccable track record that he has displayed so far and that will help him overcome any obstacle that may arise, no matter how important it may be.

Starring Alexander Dreymon, since The Last Kingdom (in Spanish El Último Reino), premiered on the BBC in 2015 and on Netflix, it was inevitable to compare it with the famous Vikings that had debuted two years earlier (2013) in History Channel starring Travis Fimmel. Both captured the interest of the public by sharing a very similar vision of the historical events of the golden age of the Vikings.

The success of the two series lies in addition to the talent of their respective casts, in that they bring a certain richness and an eye for detail that helps color the narrative, create drama and deepen the atmosphere. While in Vikings, the main character is Travis Fimmel’s fierce Ragnar Lothbrok who becomes warrior and king of his people, in The Last Kingdom, the foray into British soil leads to the kidnapping of the young Saxon Uhtred of Bebbanburg by Alexander Dreymon, who He ends up being raised by the Vikings and as an adult he has to face a difficult crossroads.

Based on The Saxon Stories novels by Bernard Cornwell, the biggest advantage The Last Kingdom enjoys over Vikings today is that the latter saw its end in December 2020, while the legacy of the warrior Uhtred still has a long way to go. to prove on screen with a final season and the commitment of its creator, Stephen Butchard, to give it a proper closure with a film.

The general opinion is that it is very difficult for a Vikings fan not to like The Last Kingdom and vice versa. Both programs based on historical events that revolve around the fierce Nordic warriors and their incursions into Europe, have hit the nail on the head of what lovers of this type of production want. The biggest problem to face for Last Kingdom will undoubtedly be the imminent premiere of the long-awaited Vikings Valhalla, the magnificent spin-off of Vikings that will air on Netflix on February 25.

The great promotion that Vikings Valhalla has received as an original production from the Netflix options catalog has taken some of the prominence away from The Last Kingdom, especially due to the delays that the launch of its fifth season has had as a consequence of the problems caused by the appearance of the Covid-19 pandemic. Added to this problem is also the fact that it still does not have an official release date and above all that the advances of what the new installment will bring are released in small drops, something that if not taken in time could play against popularity of the program.