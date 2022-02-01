The Last Kingdom Season 5: Release date is closer than everyone imagines

The Last Kingdom, Netflix’s historical drama inspired by Bernard Cornwell’s written work The Saxon Stories and which premiered on the British network BBC in 2015, has not released new episodes since the fourth season premiered on the streaming platform in April 2020. The series has been off the screen for almost two years, and is expected to reappear sometime in 2022 with the fifth installment, the last in the series.

The drama follows the adventures of warrior Uhtred of Bebbanburg, the son of a Saxon king who was raised as a child by Danish Vikings after his father was killed by his uncle, who ended up taking the throne from him. In his fight to regain power, the character played by Alexander Dreymon has had to ally himself with some enemies, putting at stake his loyalty to the town that saw him grow up.

The series has presented a delay due to the global health crisis that the world is going through, and in particular television productions. The crew and cast returned to the film set in late 2020, completing work last spring. However, 2022 has arrived and Netflix has not released an official statement on at least a tentative release date, despite the fact that the next episodes have been in post-production for more than six months.

And it is that Netflix may be keeping the secret about the specific premiere date of season 5, but the actress who plays Lady Aelswith in the historical drama, Eliza Butterworth, offered fans an important detail that is related to the arrival of the next episodes that will end the story of Uhtred.

The Last Kingdom actress drops a hint on when season 5 could premiere

Eliza Butterworth recently took to the social network Instagram to share a photo of her character, while she referred to the release date of the fifth and final installment of The Last Kingdom. The image was accompanied by a comment highlighting that season 5 of the series will be coming to Netflix very soon. And as expected, fans were quick to react to his post.

In the photo appears the widow of King Alfred with a fixed look in what could be one of the scenarios of season 5 of The Last Kingdom. Butterworth asked fans, Do I want to know what she’s thinking in this photo? Recall that at the end of season 4, Lady Aelswith was poisoned leaving the fate of the character in the air, but it is expected that she will appear at least during the first episodes.