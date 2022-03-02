The Last Kingdom Season 5: Confirmed the great deaths of the last installment

The Last Kingdom, the historical drama that follows the life of Uhtred of Bebbanburg, played by Alexander Dreymon, after being absent from screens since April 2020, will be back with season 5 when the next episodes premiere on the streaming platform. streaming Netflix next March 9, as recently confirmed.

The last season of The Last Kingdom will be amazing. This was stated by one of the stars of the successful historical drama, who also warned fans that they should prepare to see the next episodes, which will be totally devastating and may witness many deaths.

The series that premiered in 2015 and is inspired by The Saxon Stories, the novels written by Bernard Cornwell, tells the story of Uhtred, a Saxon-born warrior who was raised by the Vikings, and details how England was formed in the midst of the intense conflicts that have been shown in the series since its first season since it aired on the British network BBC.

As the release date for the fifth season on Netflix approaches, actor James Northcote, who plays Aldhelm in the Netflix series, revealed during a conversation with RadioTimes.com that there are still plenty of twists to come for fans as the series reaches its conclusion in the next few days. This said:

“There’s going to be a lot of death in season 5. And that’s really exciting because with death comes drama. I think fans of the show are going to be surprised, there are definitely some surprises this year, and it’s a season that’s going to tug at the heartstrings. So hold on to your tissues.”

For her part, her co-star in The Last Kingdom and actress who plays Brida, Emily Cox, added in the same interview that the last season of the series will be really big, and at the same time promised that fans will be in for huge surprises when the new episodes appear on your screens in just over a week. This explained:

“When I first read the scripts I was like, ‘I didn’t see that happen at all.’ And there are big dramatic surprises, too. Audiences can expect a lot of adventure, they can expect a lot of violence again, and a lot of love.”

Fans should note that The Last Kingdom may be coming to an end on Netflix, but the story about Uhtred of Bebbanburg will continue through the confirmed movie called Seven Kings Must Die, with Alexander Dreymon returning to play his character. from the Netflix series.