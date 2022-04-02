The Last Kingdom: Find out which characters are inspired by real life

Since its debut in 2015, The Last Kingdom has become one of the most acclaimed series by Netflix audiences, which is why obviously many of the characters have become favorites by fans of this historical drama based on in real events that has involved everyone with its plot and impeccable performances.

Now that Netflix subscribers have sadly said goodbye to the seasons of The Last Kingdom, and some of its important historical figures, many have become fascinated with this Anglo-Saxon series based on the novels by Bernard Cornwell, The Saxon Stories. Here are some of the characters that were based on reality:

King Alfred

In The Last Kingdom, Alfred (David Dawson) starred in the first three seasons. Unfortunately, however, due to illness he died, leaving behind his dream of unifying England as one kingdom. This character is inspired by Alfred the Great, who was king of the West Saxons.

Guthrum

Guhtrum (Thomas W Gabrielsson) appeared in the first installment and was one of the first antagonists to lead the Great Heathen Army into England. However, in real life, he was the king of East Anglia in the late 9th century and was originally from Denmark. This man had great importance because he managed to join forces with the Great Heathen Army in 871.

ubba

In the series, Ubba (Rune Temte) was a great Danish warlord. Whereas in real life, he was a Viking from the 9th century and furthermore, he was one of the commanders of the Great Heathen Army. He also helped invade Anglo-Saxon England.

Æthelstan

Aethelstan (Harry Gilby), was the son of King Edward in the series. On the other hand, in real life, from 924 to 927, he was king of the Anglo-Saxons. After uniting England as a single kingdom, he became King of the English from 927 until his death in 939. However, the curious thing is that, unlike the series, he never married and therefore never married. He had children.

Aelswith

As we saw in The Last Kingdom, Aelswith was played by Eliza Butterworth, as the wife of King Alfred. In real life, Ealhswith’s father was a Mercian nobleman, while her mother was a member of the Mercian royal family. Although she was the wife of King Alfred, she was not officially recognized as queen.