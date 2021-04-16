The Last Kingdom: everything we know about season 5

The Last Kingdom is a series based on the novels The Saxon Chronicles, by Bernard Cornwell, which was renewed for Season 5 by Netflix in July 2020.Initially, the program was shown, in 2015, by BBC Two. It was later added to the streaming list, which became the official distributor of the production.

After a particularly well-received fourth season, fans are impatient to see more of Uhtred’s quest to reclaim his family’s home.

Filming for Season 5 was scheduled to begin in November 2020. Despite the global pandemic, the production team managed to start filming on schedule. That way, if things continue to move and filming ends in the second half of the year, Season 5 should open in late 2021 or early 2022.

How will the plot of the fifth season of The Last Kingdom be?

Like the others, the next season will cover the story of two of the saga novels, based on books 9 and 10 of The Saxon Chronicles: Warriors of the Storm and The Bearer of Fire.

In the plot, Uhtred will realize that his fate is linked not only to the future of Bebbanburg, but to the future of England.

In addition, Uhtred’s children, who have started to play a bigger role in his life, are likely to have their screen times increased.

The battles with the Danes, who have now lost a significant part of their occupied land to the Saxons, also promise to become more intense, as well as Uhtred’s need to recover Bebbanburg after his previous failed attempt.

The cast of season 5 of The Last Kingdom

Much of the regular cast is expected to return in season 5, including Alexander Dreymon, Arnas Fedaravicius, Millie Brady, Mark Rowley and Emily Cox. Mark Rowley, Eva Birthistle, Timothy Innes, Jeppe Beck Laursen, Toby Regbo, James Northcote, among others.

However, the coming year should take a time jump. This may result in some of the characters, such as Edward’s children, Aethalstan (Caspar Griffiths) and Aelfweard (Marcell Zsolt Halmy), being replaced to reflect their age differences.

In addition, Ian Hart, whose character Father Beocca is killed during Uhtred’s attack on Bebbanburg, and Eliza Butterworth’s Aelswith, who is poisoned in Season 4, are unlikely to return.

Many paths await to be explored in Season 5 of The Last Kingdom. Be sure to check out the news about the series!