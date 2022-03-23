The Last Kingdom: Alexander Dreymon says goodbye to Uhtred with emotional video on set

The Last Kingdom, the historical drama inspired by The Saxon Stories saga written by Benard Cornwell, is a television adaptation that came to Netflix after debuting on the BBC network. Released in 2015, the series starring Alexander Dreymon became a fan favorite, who waited two years to see season 5.

Recall that season 5 of The Last Kingdom has been filming since the end of 2020 and ended in the middle of last year. A huge delay caused by the global health crisis, but luckily fans have its final ten episodes available on Netflix.

As fans know, The Last Kingdom may be culminating with the Netflix drama, but Uhtred’s story is set to continue through the movie called Seven Kings Must Die, which has been filming since late last year in Hungary. The film production will also star Alexander Dreymon, who is now getting rid of his character.

It seems that the work of filming the next movie about The Last Kingdom has just finished. Alexander Dreymon took to his Instagram account this week to share an emotional video, in which he reveals that he is saying goodbye to Uhtred of Bebbanburg, the character he has played since 2015. This the actor commented:

“This is the end of The Last Kingdom, Seven Kings Must Die, and Uhtred, Son of Uhtred. As you can see, I’m a bit beside myself, exhausted, and overwhelmed. Much gratitude to all who have brought us to this period… our cast, Carnival Films, NBC and of course all of you… I feel so lucky to have lived part-time in Uhtred’s shoes for so many years. thanks to everyone”

So far there are not many details that shed light regarding the plot of the film. What is known is that the film production is inspired by volumes 7 to 10 of the Cornwell saga. Fans should just wait for details to be revealed by the production team at a later date.

The film after The Last Kingdom, in addition to Dreymon, will also star a large part of the cast. And although it is not confirmed who it is and who it is, the truth is that if the filming is ending, it is likely that more details will be obtained in the following weeks.