The Last Kingdom: Aldhelm Actor Talks Alexander Dreymon Behind The Scenes

The popular historical series on the Netflix platform, The Last Kingdom, came to an end in early March 2022 after its premiere in 2015 and with five seasons. However, moments before the release of the latest installment, the actor who played Aldhelm, James Northcote, spoke about working alongside Alexander Dreymon all this time, assuring that it has been something incredible.

Recall that Aldhelm made his first appearance on the series in season two to help guide Lord Ceowulf (played by David Grant) on his journey to meet King Alfred (David Dawson). Aldhelm was a strategic advisor and right-hand man to Aethelred (Toby Regbo) but, in the end, he believed that Aethelflaed (Millie Brady) would make a better ruler of Mercia.

Despite everything that happened with Aethelred in season four, Aldhelm continued to support and guide Aethelflaed during her rule, as the Mercians expected a lot from her as a woman. Although the character was minor and recurring, he became important to his co-stars’ storyline, which developed a lot of behind-the-scenes contact between the cast members.

During an interview, actor James Northcote shared what it was like to work with Alexander Dreymon on his directorial debut on the final episodes of The Last Kingdom, which allowed some stories from the fifth and final installment to feel more familiar to the various cast members. that they knew him.

“Everyone was really excited from the moment he stepped on set and took on that role, because watching him work as an actor you know he has an incredible holistic view of the show, the world and his character, which is so central to the story.”

“So knowing that he was going to bring all of that into this season and into his episode meant that it was really exciting to be a part of it.”

“For me personally, I had a great experience being on set with him.”

In fact, before the fifth season returned, Alexander Dreymon shared his own behind-the-scenes experience and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity he was given to direct a few episodes of The Last Kingdom’s final season, making it his directorial debut. .

“First of all, I am extremely grateful to Carnival (producer) for giving me this opportunity and for placing their trust in me.”

The fifth season of The Last Kingdom was a great impact not only for James Northcote, but also for Alexander Dreymon, because the main star revealed in another of his interviews what he felt when filming one of the most heartbreaking scenes of the last installment of the show, when he had to assassinate Sigtryggr (played by Eysteinn Sigurðarso).