The Last Kingdom: After the cancellation, Netflix decides the end of the series

The Last Kingdom has been one of the most consistent period war drama shows we’ve had in a long time. For four seasons, Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon) has been a warlord, a servant of a king, a husband, a father, and an anonymous wanderer.

Sometime this year we’ll return to 10th century England with him and the rest of the show’s stellar cast for its fifth and final season. We still don’t know when it’s coming to Netflix, but considering the show finished filming in June 2021, it could basically drop at any time. In fact, the team behind The Last Kingdom is already hard at work on their next project.

The Last Kingdom is based on The Saxon Stories book series by Bernard Cornwell (previously called The Saxon Tales), which ended in 2020 with book number 13, War Lord. The series has adapted approximately two books per season, which means that five seasons will not be enough to tell the whole story. So it was a pleasant surprise when Netflix announced that it would be making a follow-up movie to The Last Kingdom “Seven Kings Must Die”.

Alexander Dreymon himself took over The Last Kingdom’s Twitter account to announce that Seven Kings Must Die officially began filming as of January 31.

“The first time I was on this set was in November 2014, and back then I had no idea that we were going to stay on this wonderful adventure for so long. Today, we are on the first day of The Last Kingdom special and I am very proud.”

It’ll likely be a while before we get to see Seven Kings Must Die, so until then we’ll just have to sit with our questions. Who are these seven kings? Why must they die? Maybe we’ll get some hints in season 5.

Naturally, Uhtred will appear in Seven Kings Must Die, along with several other regular cast members and a few new faces. In Cornwell’s books, Uhtred ages as the series progresses, with the final book having him as an old man. If Alexander Dreymon isn’t buried under layers of old man makeup and wearing a white wig scab, I’ll be disappointed.

The Last Kingdom has been going strong for years, but it never caught the attention of something like Vikings, which is set during the same period. And that’s a shame, because he’s been consistently solid. Good on Netflix for ending well.