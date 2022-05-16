The Last Kingdom: Actor of the series reveals what we suspected of a possible spin-off

After the incredible end of The Last Kingdom with its fifth and final season on the Netflix platform in March 2022, fans have been asking to see more of the story of Uhtred of Bebbanburg (played by Alexander Dreymon), in his quest to stop unite all the kingdoms of England. Although the end of the drama was left open for his movie Seven King Must Die, one of the cast members seems to be hinting at a spin-off.

According to actor Eysteinn Sigurðarson’s comments in one of his interviews. He assured that he believes The Last Kingdom could find a new lease on life after the upcoming movie releases next year. Recall that the star entered the Netflix drama in its fourth season as one of the warlords, the Viking Sigtryggr.

Sigtryggr joined Uhtred’s fight after marrying his daughter Stiorra (Ruby Hartley), making him his son-in-law and a reluctant ally. In turn, it also led him to become one of the favorite characters of The Last Kingdom in the last seasons that he participated. Reason for which some comments made by the star made all the fans excited.

Following the end of the drama’s fifth season, Eysteinn Sigurðarson was thanking all the fans for keeping up with each of the show’s episodes. In fact, the latest installments on Netflix have received critical acclaim and some of the strongest viewing figures for the global streamer. So it has one of the largest fan bases of any historical series in recent years.

“They are all crazy in the best way. You guys are so invested in these characters, and it’s a total dream for all of us who are a part of making this show to get the reception we get from you,” said Eysteinn Sigurðarson.

Despite only comprising five seasons, The Last Kingdom has shown its great story throughout each of them. Now that the movie Seven King Must Die is in production, the star revealed what the story will continue for as long as fans continue to watch the drama. In his interview for The Screen Chronicles podcast, Eysteinn Sigurðarson hinted that there was a possibility that his legion of fans would cause Netflix to reconsider its decision to end the series after the film is due out early next year.

“Although I guess Uhtred’s story is coming to an end, I know this fandom will continue to grow.”

“We’ll see what happens, but I don’t think this is the end of The Last Kingdom,” he hinted.

“I mean, it’s the end, that’s what they’re saying, but we’ll see. I mean, all of this is going to continue to grow.”

Eysteinn Sigurðarson seems to think that the fanbase could be strong enough to warrant more seasons of The Last Kingdom. Until a spin-off focused on popular secondary characters or a completely new cast. But, the reality is that only the Netflix platform is the one that has the decision to carry it out, so it only remains to wait for an official announcement after the film.