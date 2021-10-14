The Last Duel: Exclusive Clip With The Preparation Of The Duel Between Matt Damon And Adam Driver

The Last Duel: The new film from filmmaker Ridley Scott has an exceptional cast; from MeriStation we exclusively offer you an extended scene in Spanish. The Last Duel (The Last Duel), the new film by filmmaker Ridley Scott (Alien, Gladiator or The Martian), hits theaters in Spain on October 29, 2021 and from MeriStation we offer you exclusively an extended scene and in Spanish that you can see heading this news. A video clip in which we can observe how two of its main protagonists, the actors Matt Damon and Adam Driver, prepare for their particular duel to the death.

The Last Duel: a cast full of stars

With a star-studded cast led by Matt Damon playing the nobleman de Carrouges and Jodie Comer as his wife, The Last Duel is set in troubled 14th-century France; For his part, Adam Driver plays Le Gris and Ben Affleck does the same with Count Pierre d’Alençon. The cast is completed with names like Harriet Walter, Nathaniel Parker, Sam Hazeldine and Michael McElhatton.

We leave you with its official synopsis: “From the hand of Twentieth Century Studios and the visionary director Ridley Scott comes The Last Duel, an exciting story of revenge and betrayal set in the brutality and oppression to which women were subjected in France. from the fourteenth century. This historical epic is based on real events collected in The Last Duel, the novel by Eric Jager. The film stars Oscar-winner Matt Damon and Adam Driver, a two-time Oscar nominee who play two opposing knights, both of noble birth and whose grievances must be resolved in a duel to the death. ”

“The film, which also stars Oscar winner Ben Affleck and Emmy winner Jodie Comer, is directed by four-time Oscar nominee Ridley Scott, from a screenplay by Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Oscar nominee Nicole. Holofcener. The Last Duel is produced by Scott, Kevin Walsh, Jennifer Fox and Holofcener with Damon, Affleck, Madison Ainley, Drew Vinton and Kevin Halloran serving as executive producers. ”

The Last Duel hits Spanish cinemas on October 29, 2021.