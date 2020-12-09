The last days at the helm of Barcelona?

Ronald Koeman’s management at the head of Barcelona has been disastrous, it is true, the Dutchman knew that he was coming to a troubled team, with a furious star and that things would not be easy, but the results have been simply unacceptable.

If it weren’t for the fact that the directive of the Barça team is made up of a provisional board that is only waiting for the January 24 elections to leave the “package” to the new presidency, we could almost assure that the Dutch coach would have already been fired.

Ninth in La Liga, 12 points behind the leader and 3 from the relegation zone, it is the worst start for the Barça team in decades, to be exact, since the victory per game added 3 points, that is to say, a long time ago. In the Champions League it seemed different but the defeat against Juventus took him away from the top of the group and now he will have to deal with rivals that are simply out of reach of Barça: for example, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Manchester City or Paris Saint-Germain.

Koeman’s approach has also been harshly criticized, as his 4-2-3-1 system has dislodged most of his squad that has “sucked” the 4-3-3 since his training in basic forces, the Dutchman’s system it leaves many spaces between defense and forwards and is the midfield where level rivals take control of the game by crushing Barcelona over and over again.

The issue is clear: Koeman is respected as a person and as a legend of the institution, but it is the players themselves who complain about his ability as the helmsman of a team with the highest demands such as FC Barcelona.



