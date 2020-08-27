The Last Campfire, the new Hello Games

The creators of No Man’s Sky surprise launch their new puzzle and fantasy adventure in multiplatform format for 14.99 euros.

The Last Campfire, the new video game from Hello Games, creators of No Man’s Sky, comes by surprise in multiplatform format. This has been announced by its creators, confirming the unannounced launch of its new fantasy, exploration and puzzle adventure on Nintendo Switch and Apple Arcade, arriving throughout today also on PC (at the moment only through Epic Games Store), PS4 and Xbox One; to Steam will arrive in 2021.

Fantastic adventure with puzzles

Thus, and without prior notice, Hello Games has enabled the download of its new adventure and exploration proposal through the Switch eShop at a price of 14.99 euros, as well as on iOS through Apple Arcade. The game is expected to be available on the rest of the platforms in the next few hours through their respective digital download platforms.

Recall that The Last Campfire represents the first Hello Games project since the distant launch of No Man’s Sky, the famous space exploration video game that was involved in controversy over its contents at the time of its launch but that its managers have updated since back then through numerous free updates and small expansions.

The Last Campfire was featured at The Game Awards ceremony in December 2018; Since then little has been known of a project that comes by surprise today in multiplatform format and in which we get into the shoes of Ember, a wandering soul who seeks her own way through a world as colorful as it is dark, all through exploration and puzzle game mechanics, also using elements such as a flute to manipulate our surroundings or a boat to reach new areas of the stage.



