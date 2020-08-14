The Laptop That Will Be A Game Monster Redmi G

Redmi, which has come up with various laptop models so far, has now announced the gaming laptop Redmi G. The laptop, which has managed to attract attention with its design and technical features, seems to be the favorite of many gamers.

Xiaomi’s sister brand, Redmi, is almost taking off at an event it organizes today. The company, which announced its new laptop RedmiBook Air 13 in the past few minutes, has now announced the gaming laptop “Redmi G”. This laptop shows that there is now a new name in the gaming computers industry.

Redmi’s new gaming computer is the kind that will impress gamers with every detail. In this laptop, we expect a bigger screen, powerful processor and GPU, as well as a stylish design. Let’s take a closer look at all the details of Redmi G, the first gaming laptop of Redmi, without further ado.

Introducing Redmi G

Redmi’s first gaming laptop has a 16.1 inch screen. Offering a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz, the screen has thin bezels, especially on the sides and top. This allows the Redmi G to have a screen-to-body ratio of 81 percent. In addition, Redmi’s new gaming laptop meets 100 percent of the sRGB color space.

The Redmi G is powered by Intel’s tenth generation Core i5 and Core i7 processors. Engineers have powered these processors with Nvidia’s GeForce GTX GTX 1650 / 1650Ti GPUs. In addition, users can enjoy the comfort of 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD in the Redmi G. The developer team has a second SSD input with support for up to 2 TB for gamers who will need more storage.

Redmi G is powerful enough to compete with gaming laptops on the market. As a result, the heat generated as a result of this power must somehow be removed from the laptop. Engineers, who do not ignore this situation, have opted for the “Hurricane Cooling 2.0” cooling system with four air outlet modules on the Redmi G. In addition, this gaming laptop has a 55 Wh battery that can play up to 6 hours of online browsing and up to 4 hours of online HD video.

Redmi G specifications

Display: 16.1 inches, 1920 x 1080 pixels (FHD), 178 degree wide angle and refresh rate up to 144 Hz

Processor: Intel Core i5-10200H or Intel Core i7-10750H

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 / 1650Ti

RAM: 2 x 8 GB (16 GB) 2933 MHz

Storage Space: 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD (additional SSD slot with support for up to 2 TB)

Connectivity: 1 MP HD camera, digital array microphone, WiFi 802.11ax 2 × 2 (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x USB Type-C (4K 60 Hz video output ), 1 x HDMI, 1x Mini DP 1.4 (for 5K 60 Hz video output), Ethernet port, 3.5mm headphone jack, 2 speakers (DTS: X Ultra)

Operating System: Windows 10

Dimensions: 373.44mm x 264.47mm x 23.1 ~ 24.35mm

Weight: 2.5 kilograms

Redmi G price and availability status

Redmi fans in China will be able to access the company’s first gaming laptop as of August 17. The pricing status of this laptop will be as follows;

60 Hz display, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU and Intel Core i5-10200H processor version for 720 dollars

144 Hz display, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650Ti GPU and Intel Core i5-10300H processor version for $ 835

144 Hz display, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650Ti GPU and Intel Core i7-10750H processor version for $ 950



