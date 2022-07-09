The lack of “Pirates of the Caribbean” spin-offs indicates the biggest problem

The Pirates of the Caribbean series has never stopped relying on Jack Sparrow, as evidenced by the lack of spin-offs from his ambitious fictional universe. While the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise doesn’t have a clear future right now, there was a time when the series could have spawned a cinematic universe as ambitious as the Expanded Star Wars Universe or the MCU. However, the franchise missed this opportunity, as a result of which producer Jerry Bruckheimer, it would seem, could not formulate the future of films about “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise began when 2003’s The Curse of the Black Pearl proved to be a hit after release. While the studio was optimistic about the box office potential of adapting the theme park attraction, few industry insiders expected the original film to bring home more than $700 million and earn its main character an Oscar nomination. Overnight, Pirates of the Caribbean became an extremely profitable brand, and sequels continued to waste the impressive audience goodwill that the beloved first film had generated.

To be fair to the Pirates of the Caribbean series, the first few films had style and ambition. Although the earliest sequels directed by Gore Verbinski were indeed too focused on Johnny Depp’s fan-favorite Jack Sparrow, 2006’s “Dead Man’s Chest” and 2007’s “At the End of the World” could not be blamed for their attempts to build an exciting fictional universe filled with complex knowledge. While “The Curse of the Black Pearl” was an ordinary fragment of a dashing action movie, the rest of the films of the original trilogy “Pirates of the Caribbean” told a surprisingly dark, morally ambiguous story with a dense plot. This unique vision did not resonate with everyone (both critics and viewers), but it created a “Pirates of the Caribbean” universe on which future films could be based, only for later sequels that completely rejected this approach. This decision, first of all, doomed any potential spin-offs of Pirates of the Caribbean.

Explanation of the Pirates of the Caribbean Universe

In addition to the main story, which revolved around Jack, Elizabeth and Will, the sequels of Pirates of the Caribbean presented Captain Barbossa, Davy Jones and his pet Kraken, the East India Trading Company, Calypso, Blackbeard and Salazar. They were just villains from the franchise universe, and did not even take into account the nine pirate lords and how they worked, Jack’s father and the history of many magical locations of the series, such as the Fountain of Youth and the real Island. Tortugi. The original Pirates of the Caribbean trilogy was filled with this kind of peace-building, which was largely abandoned in the fourth and fifth installments, where Jack was the sole center of the story. However, as Salazar and Blackbeard proved, even these sequels have added more to the world of the franchise. However, by that time it was becoming increasingly obvious that the Pirates of the Caribbean series would never change its focus.

Pirates of the Caribbean have never used their villains

Despite the fact that the villains of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise have incredible potential for spin-offs due to their complex backstory and sensitive features, the focus of the franchise on Jack Sparrow and company meant that viewers could not understand them. Davy Jones’ motives, the rise of the East India Trading Company to prominence, or how Jones gained control of the Kraken have remained insufficiently explained, as has the origin of this Lovecraftian creature. Worst of all, the sad story of how Jones betrayed Calypso has been reduced to a lonely short scene where former lovers tell their story in the third film, although this intriguing story of betrayal, lost love and revenge could withstand an entire prequel of Pirates of the Caribbean.

How Jack Sparrow Derailed the POTC Franchise

Focusing the stories of the sequels on Depp’s Jack Sparrow and his antics, the Pirates of the Caribbean films had less and less time to concretize the stories of the supporting star. This was a particularly big problem in the sequels of the post-original trilogy, when the spectacularly sketched supporting roles of Elizabeth and Will were replaced by instantly forgettable, disposable characters who existed solely to create Jack jokes. This approach narrowed the world of the series, despite the once ambitious scale of the franchise, and it was an approach in which the films were not going to slow down, despite the rapidly deteriorating critical reaction to the series. While the fifth film received the worst reviews from the “Far Away” series and turned out to be a (comparative) disappointment at the box office, Johnny Depp’s “Pirates of the Caribbean 6” fee alone proved that the creators of the franchise were not going to distract attention from his character in the film. the next sequel.