The Lack of Content in Mario Strikers Is Worse Than You Think

Nintendo’s newest Mario sports game, Mario Strikers: Battle League, seriously lacks content for a full-fledged Nintendo game. The company’s Mario-themed multiplayer games are usually its bread and butter, but with Battle League, Nintendo doesn’t seem to have hit the mark. Although more DLC may be planned after the launch of Mario Strikers, what Nintendo provided upon release is not up to standard.

Recently, Nintendo has had a tendency to release unfinished games and then supplement the missing DLC content. Mario Golf: Super Rush is another recent example of a game launched without basic game features. Important components, such as changing the processor skill level and online rating mode, have not been used in the game for several months. Due to the fact that Nintendo has confirmed that DLC will be released, Mario Strikers: Battle League will undoubtedly follow the same path, but both the lack of available content and the thought of waiting for integral components are the main reasons why players are excited about Battle League.

Related: Mario Sports Games Due to Appear on Nintendo Switch

Mario Strikers: Battle League is a beautiful, inherently complex game: dynamic, technical and exciting. Battle League includes advanced techniques such as Perfect Passes and Hyper Strikes, which require precise timing and practice. However, in addition to the gameplay itself, Battle League clearly lacks key features that could interest players. The lack of a story mode or unlockable items, a small list of characters and nondescript stadiums greatly spoil the overall impression of Battle League. Although Nintendo put the competitive game above all else in this game, it needed to add enough content to interest ordinary fans if it intended to sell Battle League as a full-fledged game.

Mario Strikers: Battle League looks unfinished without a campaign and a small squad

Players expect campaigns that build a narrative and challenge them to master these sports games like Mario Strikers: Battle League mechanics. Despite the criticism that Mario Tennis Aces and Mario Golf: Super Rush received, both games included adventure modes with a common goal, unique character interaction, dialogues and cutscenes. Battle League could easily include an interesting story centered around the Federation of Galactic Strikers and elements of science fiction. Players could create teams and compete for the championship with intergalactic creatures and robots, such as Fútbot, who conducted training. Instead, it presents players with lackluster cup battles, which are regular matches against processors that offer very few rewards other than “Mario Strikers: Bushido Battle League Gear” and coins.

Although the upcoming DLC will presumably include more characters, the base line-up of Mario Strikers: Battle League is surprisingly sparse. The Mario universe has only expanded over the years, but there are fewer characters in this game than even in Mario Strikers: Charged for Wii, which had 12 captains and a lot of Bowser’s henchmen. The main elements of the franchise are missing, such as Birdo, Toadette, Diddy Kong, Bowser Jr. and Daisy. There are also only five stadiums available, and none of them affects the gameplay itself, that is, they are purely aesthetic. Although stadiums are diverse and detailed, when viewed from afar, it is more difficult to notice their differences when viewed from top to bottom during games, and without any interactive elements, the stages tend to merge.

It seems that Nintendo has prioritized the competitive multiplayer mode of Mario Strikers: Battle League above all else, and perhaps this would justify the lack of features if the online mode also did not lack the necessary features. In the current state of the game, only two Nintendo switches can connect remotely at the same time, which means that players cannot form teams of four people playing on different systems. This suppresses even the potential of a multiplayer game and contradicts the purpose of the advertised matches involving eight players. Players can only hope that the promised Nintendo DLC for Mario Strikers: Battle League will fix most of these problems, but given the mostly negative fan reaction to this unfinished product, the game’s audience may have already lost interest.