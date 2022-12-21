The Kunts About Their “Fuck The T*ries” Bid For First Place and The LadBaby Rivalry

Kunts spoke to NME about their Christmas number one bid with their new single “Fuck The T*ries”, as well as their ongoing feud with LadBaby.

The Essex punk’s two previous singles, “Boris Johnson Is A Fucking C**t” and “Boris Johnson Is STILL A Fucking C**t”, both reached number five on the UK Singles chart in 2020 and 2021 respectively. to win Christmas number one. Then they tried to take the first place in the charts to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee with the song “Prince Andrew Is A Sweaty Nonce”.

“It was definitely one of the highlights of our recent tour,” the Kant frontman said of the track mocking the Duke of York. “Even without playing the song, whenever you say “Prince Andrew,” people just want to shout out “SWEATY NO!””

Asked how difficult it was to organize their first attempt to make Christmas number one without Boris Johnson as their main target for “Fuck The T*ries”, Kunth replied: “In a sense it was easier because without Boris’ smoke and mirrors it really exposed who is responsible responsibility for the terrible state the country is in. These are the same people who supported him and justified him in all his lies, concealment and corruption.

“Now, without his sociopathic charisma standing in front of the operation, you look at the rest and realize what a vile, heartless, stupid bunch of bastards will remain with us for the next two years.”

Kunt said that the band has not yet received feedback on the single from any Tory MPs, but “we also have not yet received any mentions from the Daily Mail, Express, The Sun or The BBC, although all of them covered the Christmas number one race.”

“It makes you realize that millions of people get their news from these sources and only find out what the people running these news agencies want them to hear, and the way they want them to hear it,” he added. .

On how their single reflects the mood in the UK, Kunth said that, in his opinion, the public is more disappointed in the government than in recent times.

“And for good reason,” he continued. “When you hear about workers striking over wages and conditions who have just been laid off, about nurses who have to visit food banks, about people who have to choose between getting warm and eating, about old people dying on the kitchen floor because all the ambulances are full. outside the hospital, waiting for an empty bed in the corridor, and while they are still talking about lifting the restriction on bank bonuses, you understand how the system is biased against those who are at the top.

“In the meantime, we’re all paying more taxes than ever to make up for the terrible decisions these bastards have made on our behalf.”

Asked if he thinks the Conservative Party will still be in power by next Christmas, Kant replied: “It looks like they will cling to it until the very end. Given the changes made by Boris Johnson to the ministerial code and the anti-protest laws that were pushed through as part of the Law on Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts, I would not refuse to change the rules in between. we can’t get rid of them.”

At the time of writing, LadBaby were at number one on the midweek charts with “Food Aid”, a new charity reworking of the classic Band Aid single featuring Martin Lewis. YouTuber Mark Hoyle and his wife Roxanne first reached the top of the holiday charts in 2018 with “We Built This City”, followed by “I Love Sausage Rolls” in 2019 and “Don’t Stop Me Eating” in 2020.

Last year they made history by becoming the first band to win the fourth consecutive Christmas number one single with Ed Sheeran and Elton John featuring “Sausage Rolls For Everyone”.

Elsewhere in the middle of the week, Wham! They took second place with “Last Christmas”, and Mariah Carey rose to third place with “All I Want For Christmas Is You”.

Speaking about The Kunts competition, Kay said: “It seems that the main contenders will be ordinary Christmas performers such as Mariah Carey and Wham!, who are difficult to compete with because they are beaten with sticks in every Christmas playlist all week. Oh, and that shameless sausage roll. After seeing how he lied to his fans this week, telling them that the best way to donate to charity is to buy his song, I completely despair because of those who still fall for his “All for Charity” chip. It must be something English.”

Does the band feel that they and LadBaby now have a constant rivalry on the Oasis and Blur charts?

“Not really, because I always felt that behind all this bragging, at least Oasis and Blur were hiding an involuntary respect for each other,” the frontman replied. “It would be hard to find anything worthy of respect in the rat-ass cheat and his big-mouthed wife, who became millionaires thanks to charity songs and use hunger, despair, mental health, and now disabled children to extol their increasingly pathetic parodies of shit.

“On the other hand, he might say it’s hard to respect a handsome comedy songwriter in his late 30s with gorgeous hair.”

As for the future of The Kunts, the singer said that they were thinking about releasing a full-length LP before writing another single dedicated to the ascension of King Charles to the throne.

“We have been trying to come up with a fun album of pub songs for the last 18 months, but due to the state of things we continue to be distracted,” he said. “As soon as our single dedicated to the coronation of King Sausage Fingers is released, we will hopefully be able to implement it.

Any New Year’s resolutions?

“I will try not to use the phrase “Pussy with sausage roll” for as long as I can,” he added.

There are 15 mixes of “Fuck The T*ries” that count towards the Christmas chart. Visit here for more information.

Speaking against The Kunts last year, Mark Hoyle of LadBaby said: “There’s definitely an element that people are unhappy with this government, but our song is for charity — I don’t believe theirs — and ours is trying to get more attention.” more money than ever for food banks. It’s even more important considering everything that’s going on.”

He added: “Every year we say it will be the last time, but we keep coming back because the situation keeps getting worse. This Christmas, 7,000 food packages are distributed every day — this should not be the case in the UK.”