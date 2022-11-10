The Kissing Camera Once Captured Dustin Hoffman, Now 85, And Jason Bateman, 53, During an Intimate Encounter at a 2010 Lakers Game.

One of the last remaining actor-directors of the anti-hero boom that has dominated television in the last decade is undoubtedly Ozark kingpin Jason Bateman. Known for his crude humor and incredibly intense cinematography, Bateman was one of the most sought-after stars of various cult classic shows with the highest ratings.

The key to all of his huge success smoothly boils down to how these two roles combine on screen. However, his professional obscenity and rude sense of humor always made us laugh till we drop. Here is another case when a brilliant star once again shocked all her fans with a basketball match. He shared a beautiful but ridiculously hilarious moment with one of his co-stars in the film, Dustin Hoffman. Some of you must think that this is a kind of dominance in the stands, as in the stories of Will Arnett. But what happened was a deeply sensual and deliciously mouth-full kiss that Bateman succumbed to.

Bringing back the Kiss Moment between Jason Bateman and Dustin Hoffman

Yes, you read it right. Jason Bateman and the outstanding Hollywood actor Dustin Hoffman really kissed in the stands and probably made a cameraman’s kiss day. They also reached out five years later in a BBC interview segment where Hoffman reveals the real story behind it. It so happened that both basketball fans have always been able to attend games either with their wives or with their dearest friends.

Thus, back in 2010, Hoffman, his wife Lisa and Jason, accompanied by his wife Amanda, teamed up to enjoy a match at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. There is always the custom of a hidden “kissing camera” where they focus the camera on two people and they have to kiss.

Until this day, it was Hoffman and his wife who continued the tradition. But, to our surprise, when 41-year-old Jason accompanied the 73-year-old star, they forgot about their wives and squeezed together to share an intimate kiss in the stands.

No matter how funny it was, Jason played up his witty sarcasm a little more in the interview and said: “We made a movie together and fell deeply in love with each other.” This certainly remains one of the most hysterical cases we have received from Bateman. In the Netflix blockbuster “Ozark,” Bateman plays a straight-talking man who constantly avoids disaster with all his might, and also gives us the perfect share of humor throughout the show.

Watch Jason as Marty Bird only on Netflix.