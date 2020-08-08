The Kissing Booth 2: Cast Couples in Real Life and …

“The Kissing Booth 2” became the romantic comedy of the summer after its premiere on Netflix. The sequel introduced new characters and put the love of “Elle” and “Noah” to the test, not only because of the distance when he had to go to Harvard, but because of the appearance of “Marco”, a new classmate who formed a love triangle with the protagonist.

But what about the love lives of actors in real life? Some of them were bowled over by Cupid on the set, although they had a sad ending unlike their characters. Others have found the love of their life or are enjoying being single.

The main cast of “The Kissing Booth” has also been involved in love rumors, although in some cases they only maintain a very special friendship with certain co-workers. We tell you the love history, appointments and rumors of the actors of “Kissing Stand 2”.

One of the fictional loves that fans suffered with was for “Marco” and “Elle”, who had great chemistry in the story, but in the end decided that he was not the right boy, breaking everyone’s hearts. But in real life? The great chemistry between both actors is something that has excited more than one.

Jacob Elordi

The 23-year-old actor, known for his roles in “The Kissing Booth” and “Euphoria,” has been in a dating relationship and has been involved in some dating rumors.

In 2017, he began a romance with Joey King, but they separated in 2018, although both showed great professionalism when filming the sequel. It has also been rumored that he maintains more than a friendship with Zendaya, as they have been seen together on a few occasions.

jacob elordi and zendaya are the couple energy I want to strive towards, sleepy and comfy but artsy and cool pic.twitter.com/fob9GDiE9E — i’m manifesting (@emmmmdog) July 30, 2020

Joey King and Taylor Zakhar

The single and young Latino who stole the hearts of the fans with his character “Marco”, has had strong rumors of a romance with Joey, because since they filmed the movie they have become inseparable, they have celebrated the actress’s birthday, they have gone on a trip and share several photos on their social networks.

Meganne Young

The actress who plays Rachel, “Lee’s” girlfriend, is currently single. In the movie, she goes through a crisis with her boyfriend due to the presence of “Elle”, who is always with them and does not let her enjoy their courtship, doing a bad third. OOPS!

Joey king

His romances have been with Jaboc Elordi, the actress admitted that it all started as a friendship, but something else arose between them and they decided to give themselves a chance.

After ending their romance, Joey had a brief relationship with Steven Piet, a TV producer whom she met while filming The Act, “but they ended their romance after recording” The Kissing Booth 2. ”

Joel courtney

Elle’s best friend in the movie is engaged. The 24-year-old surprised his girlfriend and best friend with a marriage proposal.



