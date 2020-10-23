The kings of El Clásico: Leo Messi vs. Sergio Ramos

They are the kings, the footballers who have played the most in the history of an eternal confrontation, icons of their generations and absolute references of Barcelona and Real Madrid. Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi are the embodiment of the Spanish soccer classic

They define the word leadership in different positions on the pitch. Messi protagonist after a turbulent summer in which he decided without success to put an end to his career in the Barça team. In an endless fight with the board and with the threat at the end of the season to seek new challenges, this could be his last classic at the Camp Nou if the Copa del Rey or the Champions League say nothing else.

The Argentine is the top scorer in the history of the classics with 26 goals. He scored in 17 of the 43 he has played but to find his last goal against Real Madrid you have to go back to May 6, 2018.

Playing in the zone of nine after the departure of Luis Suárez, Leo will meet again with the more than narrow marking of Sergio Ramos. More than once sparks flew and the one from Beds cost some expulsion.

The Madrid captain could be forcing himself to be in the game with his left knee touched after a strong blow a week ago. His presence is key in a low moment for the merengue team. Ramos encourages the fight and the maximum dedication to each of his companions in a tough battle.

It will be his classic 45, nobody has played more. In 23 he received a card and in 5 he was expelled, so the white captain lives intensely in the Classics. He scored in four and will be prepared in case there is a penalty to extend his streak without failure.



