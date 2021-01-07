The Kings of Dogtown: the series is produced

According to information released by Deadline, the film The Kings of Dogtown (Lords of Dogtown, in the original), directed by Catherine Hardwicke and starring Emile Hirsch and Heath Ledger, in 2005, is winning a serial version that will be released directly on the service IMDb streaming.

The project is authored by MiddKid Productions in partnership with Sony Pictures TV. Executive production will be in charge of Hardwicke and Shawn Ryan. The plot is expected to address the skaters’ world again, in the mid-1970s, in California. The daily life of a group of teenagers in the midst of several problems will possibly be the main focus.

In addition to Hirsch and Ledger, the original feature also featured Victor Rasuk, John Robinson, Michael Angarano, Nikki Reed, Rebecca De Mornay and Johnny Knoxville in its cast.

Kat Candler will sign the scripts. The filmmaker has stood out in recent years with his very inventive productions. Among her main works is the award-winning Hellion, starring Aaron Paul and Juliette Lewis, who debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in 2014.

On television, she directed about seven episodes of the Queen Sugar series, produced by Ava DuVernay for the Oprah Winfrey Network, also serving as production director during season 2. In season 3, Candler was promoted to the post of executive producer and showrunner.

It is worth mentioning that IMDb TV is a totally free streaming service, mainly promoted by advertising among its contents. The brand is owned by Amazon.com, Inc., run by entrepreneur Jeff Bezos. For now, the platform is not available in Brazil.

It remains for us, therefore, to wait for news related to the development of the series The Kings of Dogtown.