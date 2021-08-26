The King’s Man Gets New Violent Trailer For Adults

The King’s Man: 20th Century Studios released, this Thursday (26), a new trailer for The King’s Man. The explosive video and with several action excerpts also shows a bit of the history of the Duke of Oxford, played by actor Ralph Fiennes.

“As a collection of the worst tyrants and criminal masterminds in history gather to plot a war to exterminate millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the first independent intelligence agency in The King’s Man,” reads the film’s official synopsis.

Check out the new trailer “Red Band”, a label aimed at adults, as it contains scenes of explicit violence:

The King’s Man will show the origins of the Kingsman organization and is expected to include references to a third film in the franchise, which is already in production. The direction of the feature film was again in the hands of Matthew Vaughn.

In addition to Ralph Fiennes, the production’s cast, which is adapted from the comics by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, includes names like Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, Charles Dance and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

The King’s Man was postponed yet again because of the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this year, 20th Century Studios expected it to debut in August. In recent weeks the company has confirmed, however, that it hits theaters on December 22, 2021.