The King of Queens: 10 hidden details about the main characters who missed everything

“The King of Queens” was a popular sitcom that ran for just over 10 years and helped launch the careers of Leah Remini and Kevin James. The show centers around newlyweds Doug, played by Kevin James, and Carrie, played by Leah Remini. Doug and Carrie live a relatively quiet life until Carrie’s father Arthur, played by Jerry Stiller, moves into their house. When Arthur appears on stage, he wreaks havoc in everyone’s lives and confronts Doug in the most hilarious way.

While the show has given fans many years of laughs, there are also some hidden character details that they probably miss unless they were looking for them specifically. Some of these details also don’t make much sense.

Spence is allergic to peanuts, but he eats peanut M&Ms

In the fourth episode of the fourth season, “Friend Bender”, Spence looks after Deacon and Kelly’s children. When Kirby finds out that Spence is allergic to peanuts, he teases him for it.

Spence then tries to explain his allergy. However, at the beginning of the show, it doesn’t seem to matter. In the fourth episode of the first season, “Richie’s Song”, Spence eats M&Ms with expired peanuts that he finds in Doug’s car. When Spence asks Doug if they are M&Ms with peanuts, Doug says yes, and then Spence eats them anyway. So, does Spence have an allergy or not?

Doug’s uniform is too tight

According to an interview with Kevin James, he hated wearing an IPS uniform because it was too tight. In fact, he sometimes asked producers if he could not wear a uniform at all, even when he was shown at work.

The audience can see how tightly he sits in many scenes where he sits and drives his truck. Or any scene where he has to bend his body. In real life, the company would give him a size that really suits him. After some time, it will be very inconvenient to work in this mode.

Continuity Errors in the Story of How Doug and Carrie Met

The story of Doug’s first meeting (one of Kevin James’ best TV roles) and Carrie is changing. In some episodes, they talk about how they knew each other in high school. There is an episode in which “their song” is shown on TV, and Carrie comments that they danced to it as a child.

But then in the flashback of another episode, Carrie meets Doug at a bar where he works as a bouncer. Richie tells Doug that he has met a girl he introduces as Carrie and plans to go on a double date. A double date doesn’t work out, and Carrie leaves. In the end, Doug tries to get back to Carrie so that she will give him a second chance.

In one episode, Spence stood completely still for three minutes

In 2011, on the program “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,” Patton Oswalt pointed out this pearl. During one of the first scenes of the eighth season, episode 19, “Emotional Roller Coaster,” Spence stands completely still for about three full minutes.

The scene is a party on the occasion of Doug’s 40th birthday. Apparently, it was all a joke. Oswalt claimed that all the writers of the show were big chumps, and thought it would be weird to turn it on to see if anyone noticed. It turns out that people have noticed.

Sister Carrie may or may not exist

Sarah Spooner, Carrie’s younger sister, appears in the first six episodes of the first season. In the performance of Lisa Riffel, she is shown as a young aspiring actress who does not know how to cope with responsibilities. Later, however, in the series Carrie is mentioned as an only child, prompting the question, “What happened to Carrie’s sister in The King of Queens?”

In the third season, Doug mentions Carrie’s sister again, but this is the only time she is mentioned. At this moment, Doug doesn’t even say her name, it’s just that Carrie’s sister had an event so he could get out of another one. According to Kevin James, the producers just ran out of ideas for her character and she just disappeared. Similarly, there are things that don’t make sense in Carrie.

Richie silently disappears from the show

During the first few seasons, Doug’s relationship with Richie was one of his longest friendships. Richie is actually the reason Doug and Carrie get together in the first place (although there are times when Carrie deserves more than Doug). Richie is a firefighter who likes to have affairs with ladies.

However, after these first few seasons, Richie disappears completely. This disappearance is never mentioned on screen, and viewers wonder, “What happened to Richie in The King of Queens?” The real reason for what happened was that the actor left the show. Larry Romano, who played Richie, asked to terminate his contract with the series after he got a role in another sitcom.

Leah Remini was pregnant in the sixth season

In the sixth season of the show, Leah Remini was pregnant.